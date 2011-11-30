ATHENS Nov 30 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, had borrowed a total of 21 billion euros from the European Central Bank and the Greek central bank by end September, management told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

"Piraeus had 21 billion euros of central bank funding at end September, with two-thirds from the ECB and the rest being ELA (emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece)," an executive said.