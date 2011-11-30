BRIEF-Pragma Inkaso plans share buyback of up to 7.4 mln zlotys
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES
ATHENS Nov 30 Piraeus Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, had borrowed a total of 21 billion euros from the European Central Bank and the Greek central bank by end September, management told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.
"Piraeus had 21 billion euros of central bank funding at end September, with two-thirds from the ECB and the rest being ELA (emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece)," an executive said.
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.