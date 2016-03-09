BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, March 9 Greece's Piraeus Bank did not provide any financing to investors to help them take part in its recapitalisation late last year, an executive told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.
"The bank has not provided financing or guarantees to assist capital raising," the executive said, after a report by the Financial Times that Piraeus was being probed by the ECB's single supervisory mechanism following a shareholder complaint. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS