ATHENS, March 9 Greece's Piraeus Bank did not provide any financing to investors to help them take part in its recapitalisation late last year, an executive told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The bank has not provided financing or guarantees to assist capital raising," the executive said, after a report by the Financial Times that Piraeus was being probed by the ECB's single supervisory mechanism following a shareholder complaint. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)