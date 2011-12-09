ATHENS Dec 9 Greece's representative to the International Monetary Fund Panagiotis Roumeliotis will join Piraeus Bank from January 1, 2012 as non-executive vice-chairman of its board, the country's fourth-largest lender said on Friday.

The bank said Roumeliotis will head the bank's risk management committee and will be a member of its strategic planning committee.

Roumeliotis, an economist, served as economy minister in Greece from 1987-89. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mike Nesbit)