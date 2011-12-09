BRIEF-S Immo terminates all invest participating certificates with effect as of Dec. 31
* PTA-ADHOC: S IMMO AG: S IMMO AG TERMINATES ALL S IMMO INVEST PARTICIPATING CERTIFICATES WITH EFFECT AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017
ATHENS Dec 9 Greece's representative to the International Monetary Fund Panagiotis Roumeliotis will join Piraeus Bank from January 1, 2012 as non-executive vice-chairman of its board, the country's fourth-largest lender said on Friday.
The bank said Roumeliotis will head the bank's risk management committee and will be a member of its strategic planning committee.
Roumeliotis, an economist, served as economy minister in Greece from 1987-89. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* Board accorded approval for making investment of INR 52.3 million by subscribing to equity shares in Hinduja Leyland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: