ATHENS, April 17 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has agreed to absorb the healthy part of small cooperative
lender Panellinia after it failed to plug a capital gap, two
banking sources told Reuters on Friday.
"The deal has closed, Piraeus agreed to take over the
healthy part of Panellinia," one of the bankers said, declining
to be named.
Greece's banking sector has gone through a phase of
consolidation in the last years to deal with the fallout from
the country's debt crisis.
Its four main lenders -- National, Piraeus,
Eurobank and Alpha Bank -- now account for
about 95 percent of the industry after taking over smaller
players.
Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative
lender DZ Bank, has not found investors to plug a capital need
of about 170 million euros ($183 million) to bring its capital
adequacy in line with regulatory requirements.
Panellinia, with assets of 749 million euros, deposits of
514 million and equity capital of 50 million, runs a network of
26 branches.
Piraeus Bank has a successful track record of absorbing
smaller lenders, including the healthy part of ATEbank, the
Greek operations of Cypriot banks and Portuguese lender
Millennium BCP's Greek unit.
($1 = 0.9281 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Keith Weir)