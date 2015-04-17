(Adds details and background)

ATHENS, April 17 Greece's Piraeus Bank has bought the "good" part of small cooperative lender Panellinia, the country's central bank and Piraeus said on Friday, confirming what bankers had told Reuters earlier in the day.

The Bank of Greece said it had acted with a view to safeguarding customer deposits and financial stability.

Greece's banking sector has gone through a phase of consolidation in the last few years to deal with fallout from the country's debt crisis.

Its four main lenders - National, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha - now account for about 95 percent of the industry after taking over smaller players.

Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative lender DZ Bank, had failed to find investors to plug a capital need of about 170 million euros ($180 million) to bring its capital adequacy in line with regulatory requirements.

The "good" assets and liabilities of Panellinia Piraeus will comprise 645 million in liabilities, of which 574 million are customer deposits, and 372 million in assets - mainly loans. No other financial details were disclosed.

"The liabilities to be transferred include the deposits in their entirety, while the assets to be transferred include mainly loans, except for those in permanent delay or in delay for more than three years," the Bank of Greece said.

Panellinia runs a network of 26 branches with 163 employees.

The difference of 273 million euros between the transferred assets and liabilities will be fully covered in cash by Greek banks' collective Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund.

UBS advised Piraeus on the transaction.

Piraeus Bank has a successful track record of absorbing smaller lenders, including the healthy part of ATEbank, the Greek operations of Cypriot banks and Portuguese lender Millennium BCP's Greek unit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)