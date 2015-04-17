(Adds details and background)
ATHENS, April 17 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has bought the "good" part of small cooperative lender
Panellinia, the country's central bank and Piraeus said on
Friday, confirming what bankers had told Reuters earlier in the
day.
The Bank of Greece said it had acted with a view to
safeguarding customer deposits and financial stability.
Greece's banking sector has gone through a phase of
consolidation in the last few years to deal with fallout from
the country's debt crisis.
Its four main lenders - National, Piraeus,
Eurobank and Alpha - now account for about
95 percent of the industry after taking over smaller players.
Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative
lender DZ Bank, had failed to find investors to plug a capital
need of about 170 million euros ($180 million) to bring its
capital adequacy in line with regulatory requirements.
The "good" assets and liabilities of Panellinia Piraeus will
comprise 645 million in liabilities, of which 574 million are
customer deposits, and 372 million in assets - mainly loans. No
other financial details were disclosed.
"The liabilities to be transferred include the deposits in
their entirety, while the assets to be transferred include
mainly loans, except for those in permanent delay or in delay
for more than three years," the Bank of Greece said.
Panellinia runs a network of 26 branches with 163 employees.
The difference of 273 million euros between the transferred
assets and liabilities will be fully covered in cash by Greek
banks' collective Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee
Fund.
UBS advised Piraeus on the transaction.
Piraeus Bank has a successful track record of absorbing
smaller lenders, including the healthy part of ATEbank, the
Greek operations of Cypriot banks and Portuguese lender
Millennium BCP's Greek unit.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)