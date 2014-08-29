ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank reported a profit in the second quarter as lower funding costs boosted its net interest income.

Piraeus on Friday posted a profit of 164 million euros ($216 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to report a loss of 133 million euros on average.

The bank said net interest income rose 4.0 percent from the first quarter to 500 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7584 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)