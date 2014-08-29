BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's second-largest lender by assets Piraeus Bank reported a profit in the second quarter as lower funding costs boosted its net interest income.
Piraeus on Friday posted a profit of 164 million euros ($216 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to report a loss of 133 million euros on average.
The bank said net interest income rose 4.0 percent from the first quarter to 500 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7584 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
