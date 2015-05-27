UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
ATHENS May 27 Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported a loss of 69 million euros ($75.2 million) in the first quarter as provisions for bad loans continued to weigh on results.
The bank took credit-loss provisions of 278 million euros in the January-to-March period, down from 519 million euros in the last quarter of 2014 when it reported a 332 million euro loss.
Greek banks, hit hard by the country's debt crisis, have suffered further in recent months as rising political tensions over protracted talks with its creditors on a cash-for-reforms deal prompted savers to pull deposits and squeeze liquidity.
Deposits fell by 8 billion euros, or 15 percent in the first three months of the year, the bank said.
Piraeus said non-performing loans reached 39 percent of its book, up slightly from 38.8 percent in the fourth quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9182 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.