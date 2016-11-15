ATHENS Nov 15 Piraeus Bank remained
profitable in the third quarter, growing net earning by 52
percent from the previous three-month period as provisions for
impaired loans fell, Greece's largest lender by assets said on
Tuesday.
Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's bank
rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year,
reported net profit of 31 million euros ($33.3 million) after
net earnings of 20 million euros in the second quarter.
The group, with a current market value of 1.25 billion
euros, said loan-loss provisions fell 9.0 percent to 242 million
euros in July-to-September from 265 million in the second
quarter.
Non-performing credit dropped to 38.8 percent of its loan
book at the end of September from 39.2 percent in the second
quarter.
($1 = 0.9310 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)