ATHENS, May 20 Greece's Piraeus Bank said profit surged in the first quarter after a one-off gain on the book value of its Cypriot bank operations masked the effect of rising bad loans caused by the country's deep recession.

With Greece's economy in its sixth consecutive year of recession and more than one in four Greeks without jobs, credit impairments continue to pound loan books, forcing banks to provision for losses.

The country's second-largest lender reported net profit of 3.62 billion euros ($4.65 billion) compared with 46 million euros in the same period a year earlier. The figure included 3.41-billion-euro goodwill write-back from the Cypriot takeover and a deferred tax asset of 540 million euros.

Excluding the one-off gain, Piraeus said it lost 336 million euros before taxes.

Piraeus bought the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank for 524 million euros to shield the Greek banking system from the island's debt crisis.

The bank's loan-loss provisions rose to 506 million euros in the first quarter from 296 million a year earlier, with its ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) rising to 31 percent of its loan book from 23.3 percent in December.

The Greek economy is projected to shrink up to 4.5 percent this year, meaning non-performing loans could rise further.

The bank nevertheless increased net interest income by 34 percent year-on-year to 315 million euros, helped by lower funding costs after it reduced recourse to the Greek central bank's costly emergency liquidity facility (ELA).

Greek banks resumed funding directly from the European Central Bank in December, when the country struck a new rescue deal with its international lenders. ECB funding is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.

"During the first quarter, deposits continued to increase, contributing to a significant reduction in Eurosystem funding, which amounted to 21 billion euros from 32 billion in December," Chief Executive Stavros Lekkakos said in a statement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington and Louise Heavens)