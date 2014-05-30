* Q1 net loss 247 mln euros vs forecast 210 mln loss
* New bad debts slow for fifth straight quarter
* Subsidiary Geniki to be absorbed into group
(Adds details)
ATHENS, May 30 Piraeus Bank, Greece's
second-largest lender by assets, reported a wider-than-expected
loss in the first quarter as provisions for impaired loans hurt
its bottom line.
Piraeus reported a net loss of 247 million euros ($336.3
million), wider than the average forecast of 210 million euros
from analysts in a Reuters poll.
The bank booked a profit a year earlier due to a one-off
3.41 billion euro goodwill writeback on the book value of
Cypriot bank operations it acquired.
Greek banks have been struggling with rising loan
impairments during a six-year recession, which has driven
unemployment to almost 27 percent.
Record joblessness has made it hard for borrowers to service
their debts, forcing lenders to make provisions for losses even
though the pace of new bad debts is slowing.
Piraeus said provisions dropped to 481 million euros from
674 million in the last quarter of 2013 as new non-performing
loans (NPLs) slowed for the fifth straight quarter.
The bank said NPLs - loans in arrears for more than 90 days
- made up 37.9 percent of its loan book, up from 36.6 percent at
the end of 2013.
Piraeus, which is 67.3 percent owned by the country's bank
bailout fund, said net interest income rose 1 percent
quarter-on-quarter to 479 million euros, benefiting from the
lower cost of term deposits.
The bank also said it will absorb its fully-owned unit
Geniki Bank, acquired from Societe Generale in
December 2012, into the group, abandoning plans to operate
Geniki as an autonomous division that would have specialized in
corporate problem loan restructuring.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Erica
Billingham)