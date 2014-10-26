BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
ATHENS Oct 26 Piraeus Bank Sa
* Shows 659.99 million euro capital shortfall in ECB tests at end-2013, wiped out by planned restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Athens newsroom)
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
CHICAGO, April 28 An Illinois judge dealt a blow to Chicago's cash-strapped public school system on Friday by dismissing its lawsuit that argued the state's school-funding formula discriminates against minority students.