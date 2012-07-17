BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.46 million) through 3-month commercial paper at 9.39 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
SPA Securities is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------