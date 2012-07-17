MUMBAI, July 17 Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.46 million) through 3-month commercial paper at 9.39 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

SPA Securities is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)