Piramal Enterprises Ltd has acquired over-the-counter dermatology brand Caladryl in India from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, for an undisclosed amount. Caladryl is an anti-pruritic solution known for known for dermatosis application for minor skin irritations and itching.

The global brand was previously owned by Johnson & Johnson. Last year, Valeant acquired the rights for the brand from Johnson & Johnson.

Through this acquisition Piramal Enterprises will widen its consumer products portfolio in the skin care segment, the company announced in a press statement.

The current consumer products of Piramal Enterprises include Lacto Calamine, Saridon, i-Pill, Itchmosol and Supractiv Complete along with niche market brands like Polycrol, i-Sure, i-Can, Jungle Magic and Tetmosol.

Piramal Enterprises, part of diversified Piramal Group, had previously divested its domestic formulations business to Abbott but retained OTC products and drug discovery as a business. It has diversified itself beyond pharma and is now also into financial services domain.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.