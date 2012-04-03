Drugmaker Piramal Healthcare Ltd (PIRA.NS) said its board has approved changing the company's name to Piramal Enterprises Ltd to appropriately reflect changes in its business profile.

Piramal Healthcare has diversified into financial services segment and is looking to invest in various other sectors after selling its domestic formulations business to Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in 2010.

The drugmaker also sold its entire stake in diagnostic service unit to Super Religare Laboratories, now owned by Fortis Healthcare (India) (FOHE.NS).

The business profile of the company is no longer confined to pharmaceuticals and healthcare, it said in a statement to the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

The changed name awaits a final approval from the Registrar of Companies in India, it said.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)