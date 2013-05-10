MUMBAI May 10 India's Piramal Enterprises said on Friday that it bought a 10 percent stake in commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd through a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

About 22.6 million shares changed hands in a block deal at 725 rupees in early trade, exchange data showed.

Shares in Shriram Transport were up as much as 5.4 percent after the deal. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Tony Munroe)