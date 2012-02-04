US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
Feb 4 India's Piramal Healthcare Ltd said on Saturday it will buy a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit for 30 billion rupees ($616.14 million), taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent.
Last year, Piramal bought a 5.5 percent stake in Essar, Vodafone's joint venture partner in the country.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)