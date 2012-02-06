MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Piramal Healthcare will not have cash left in its balance sheet after it buys a 5.5 percent stake in Vodafone's India unit, Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Healthcare Ltd, told reporters on Monday.

Piramal Healthcare would buy the stake in Vodafone India for about $616 million, taking its total stake in the mobile company to about 11 percent, it said over the weekend.

Vodafone will continue to hold 64 percent in its India unit, Piramal said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)