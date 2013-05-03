(Corrects net loss figures for latest quarter to 2004.1 from 200.41 and year-ago quarter to 386.8 from 38.68)

May 3 Three months ended March 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)

Net loss 2,004.1 vs 386.8

Net Sales (in bln rupees) 9.27 vs 6.34

Loss per share (in rupees) 11.6 vs 2.3

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Piramal Enterprises Ltd makes drugs offers contract drug research and manufacturing services.

