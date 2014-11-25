MILAN Nov 25 Italian tyremaker Pirelli
said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Egyptian authorities for a possible expansion
of a tyre plant in Alexandria.
According to the MOU, Alexandria Tire Co. (Atco), which is
more than 90 percent controlled by Pirelli and produces radial
truck tyres, would invest around $107 million in the expansion.
The investment is expected to happen over a 3-year period
and would result in an annual production increase of about
300,000 tyres, Pirelli said in a statement.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)