BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 5.31 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 7 Italian tyre maker Pirelli will reach its full-year targets despite a weaker than expected outlook for the Russian market, Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday.
"We expect a better environment in Europe to compensate for a slightly worse outlook in Russia and Latin America," he said during a conference call on first quarter results.
The world's fifth-largest tyremaker reported a 12.6 percent increase in its quarterly operating profit.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
* Mitek industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion