BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
BRUSSELS, July 2 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has secured European Union antitrust approval for its 7.1-billion-euro ($7.86 billion) bid for Italian tyre maker Pirelli, creating a global leader with a 10 percent market share.
The European Commission gave the green light on Wednesday, according to a filing on the EU executive's website.
ChemChina unit China National Tire & Rubber will set up a joint venture to acquire a 26.2 percent stake from Italian holding firm Camfin and then make a mandatory takeover bid for the rest of Pirelli.
Larger rivals include France's Michelin and Germany's Continental.
($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.