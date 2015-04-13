UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
MILAN, April 13 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.
Last month ChemChina agreed to buy into the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($7.7 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.
ChemChina now has more than 30 percent of Pirelli's ordinary shares under contract, the company said in a statement.
Monday's agreement also contemplates the sale of exchangeable shares representing 3.034 percent of Pirelli's share capital, indirectly held by Edizione through Schematrentaquattro SpA, ChemChina added in the statement. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)