MILAN May 7 Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyremaker, confirmed its full year targets on Wednesday after reporting a 12.6 percent increase in its first-quarter operating profit.

The Italian company, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars, and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 201 million euros ($279.8 million) thanks to its focus on more expensive products and a rebound in the European economy.

Analysts were expecting a 196 million euro operating profit, according to a consensus provided by the company on its website.

Sales declined to 1.473 billion euros from 1.515 billion euros one year ago, missing an analyst consensus of 1.498 billion euros as currency swings hit sales.

The company expects to report sales of 6.2 billion euros this year and an EBIT before restructuring costs of around 900 million euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)