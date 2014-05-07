(Adds detail)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN May 7 Italian tyre maker Pirelli
will reach its full-year targets, despite a
weaker-than-expected outlook for the Russian market, Chairman
and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday.
The world's fifth-largest tyre maker earlier on Wednesday
reported a 12.6 percent increase in first-quarter operating
profit.
The company said it could reach sales of 6.2 billion euros
($8.63 billion) and operating profit, before restructuring
costs, of around 900 million euros this year, thanks to a rosier
picture in Europe.
A better European car market will counteract a worse outlook
for the Russian market, Pirelli's CEO said. The Ukraine crisis
and a recession in Russia have cast doubts on the company's
plans to expand in that market.
"We expect a better environment in Europe to compensate for
a slightly worse outlook in Russia and Latin America," CEO Marco
Tronchetti Provera said during a conference call on first
quarter results.
The Italian company, which makes tyres for motorcycles,
cars, and Formula 1 race cars, said operating profit rose to 201
million euros ($280 million) in the first quarter, due to its
focus on more expensive products.
Pirelli has boosted margins in the face of declining
European car sales by focusing since 2010 on more expensive
tyres for brands such as Mercedes, Audi
and BMW - luxury carmakers that have weathered the
downturn better than their mainstream rivals.
In the first quarter sales declined to 1.473 billion euros
from 1.515 billion euros one year ago, missing an analyst
consensus of 1.498 billion euros due to currency swings which
had a negative impact of almost 11 percent.
Pirelli struck a deal with Rosneft in March that
made the Russian oil major the group's single largest
shareholder, gaining in exchange the chance to exploit the
Russian company's big gas station network to sell tyres.
Tronchetti Provera said on Monday Western sanctions on
Russia following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea would have
no impact on a deal.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)