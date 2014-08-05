MILAN Aug 5 Pirelli, the world's
fifth-largest tyremaker, confirmed its full-year targets on
Tuesday after reporting a 12.6 percent increase in first-half
operating profit, boosted by strong growth in its premium tyre
division.
The Italian company, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars,
and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) in the January-June period rose to 426.2 million euros
($570 million) thanks to its focus on more expensive products
and a gradual rebound in the European economy.
Analysts were expecting a 411 million euro operating profit,
according to a consensus provided by the company on its website.
Revenues in the six month period fell 3.3 percent on the
back of currency swings to 2.987 billion euros, compared with an
analyst consensus of 2.989 billion euros.
The company expects to report sales of 6.2 billion euros
this year and an EBIT after restructuring costs of 850 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7481 Euros)
