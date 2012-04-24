MILAN, April 24 Italy's Pirelli said
on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a joint venture with
Indonesia's leading automotive components maker PT Astra
Otoparts TBK to build a motorcycle tyre factory in
Indonesia.
The joint venture, which will give Pirelli a foothold in the
Asian area's biggest economy, will see Pirelli hold 60 percent
of the capital while Astra will hold the remaining part.
The venture will invest $120 million between 2012 and 2014,
Pirelli and Astra said in a joint statement.
When the factory is fully operational it will account for
about 25 percent of Pirelli's worldwide moto production.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)