MILAN, June 3 Shares in tyremaker Pirelli
and in its controlling shareholder Camfin, a
holding company, were suspended in after-hours trading on Monday
ahead of the publication of a statement, the Italian stock
exchange said.
Earlier on Monday, the exchange said shares had been
suspended during its daytime session.
Italian newspapers said at the weekend that Pirelli Chairman
Marco Tronchetti Provera, who controls Pirelli, was in talks to
shut down a shareholders' agreement with a disgruntled investor,
Malacalza Investimenti, ahead of the July 20 expiration date.
The reported terms of the split between Malacalza and
Tronchetti would have the latter to keep control of the
tyremaker while simultaneously buying out Malacalza
Investimenti.
Tronchetti has said in the past he was in talks with
Malacalza Investimenti to resolve the dispute, which started
last summer over debt repayment at Camfin.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)