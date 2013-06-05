BRIEF-Shore Capital Group posts FY pre-tax profit of 2.4 mln pounds
* FY statutory profit before tax of 2.4 mln pounds versus 11.7 mln pounds year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MILAN, June 5 Italy's market regulator Consob is investigating whether any irregularities were committed in a deal reshaping the ownership structure of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, a source close to Consob said on Wednesday.
"Consob is carrying out checks at 360 degrees to see whether there were any irregularities in the operation," the source said.
Earlier on Wednesday a group of investors led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said it would launch a takeover bid for the company that controls the tyre maker. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
