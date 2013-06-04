MILAN, June 4 Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Tuesday he is in talks with a private equity fund and two Italian banks to invest in Camfin, the holding through which he controls the world's fifth-largest tyre maker.

Further details will be released in upcoming statements, said a Tronchetti holding company in a statement.

The investment by private equity fund Clessidra, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will lead to a "restructuring of the group's control structure."

The investment "may also follow" the end of the strategic partnership between Tronchetti Provera and Malacalza Investimenti, the statement said.

"An agreement would certainly be positive for (Pirelli's) governance, through a simplification of the corporate holding structure," said analyst Stefano Vulpiani in a research note from ICBPI.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)