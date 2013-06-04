MILAN, June 4 Pirelli Chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera said on Tuesday he is in talks with a private
equity fund and two Italian banks to invest in Camfin,
the holding through which he controls the world's fifth-largest
tyre maker.
Further details will be released in upcoming statements,
said a Tronchetti holding company in a statement.
The investment by private equity fund Clessidra, UniCredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo will lead to a
"restructuring of the group's control structure."
The investment "may also follow" the end of the strategic
partnership between Tronchetti Provera and Malacalza
Investimenti, the statement said.
"An agreement would certainly be positive for (Pirelli's)
governance, through a simplification of the corporate holding
structure," said analyst Stefano Vulpiani in a research note
from ICBPI.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)