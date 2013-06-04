MILAN, June 4 The head of Pirelli has
reached a draft agreement with the Malacalza family to reshape
the ownership structure of the Italian tyremaker, a source close
to the matter said on Tuesday.
The agreement reached between Marco Tronchetti Provera and
the Malacalzas will see the Genoa-based family leave Pirelli
holding companies GPI and Camfin, the source said.
The Malacalzas will hold around 7 percent of Pirelli, the
source said.
Tronchetti controls the world's No.5 tyre maker through
stakes in a set of cascading holding companies including GPI and
Camfin.
The source said Tronchetti Provera would remain in control
of managing Pirelli.
It was not possible to reach Camfin for a comment while the
Malacalza family was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)