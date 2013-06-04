* Deal leaves Tronchetti Provera in charge of Pirelli
* Agreement follows months of infighting
* Market speculates about friendly takeover of Camfin
By Paola Arosio
MILAN, June 4 The head of Pirelli has
secured his grip on the Italian tire maker by negotiating the
exit from Pirelli's controlling company of rival stakeholder
Malacalza Investimenti, a source familiar with the issue told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, the Genoa-based Malacalza family has
agreed to swap its shares in two Pirelli interlocked controlling
companies in exchange for a direct stake of around 7 percent in
the tire maker.
The deal marks a turning point after lengthy public
wrangling between the Pirelli chief, Marco Tronchetti Provera,
and Malacalza Investimenti, the two largest investors in Camfin
, the holding company that controls Pirelli.
Tronchetti Provera controls the world's No. 5 tire maker
through stakes in a chain of holding companies, enabling him to
hold sway over Pirelli with a very small equity investment.
"Marco Tronchetti Provera will maintain management of
Pirelli. The deal fully satisfies both sides," the source said.
It was not immediately possible to reach Camfin or the
Malacalza family for a comment.
Malacalza Investimenti, a holding company owned by the
family of steel-trading moguls, bought 12.1 percent of Camfin in
2009 as an investment. The family fell out with Tronchetti
Provera last year over how to repay Camfin's hefty debt.
The deal will see the family convert its shares in Camfin
and another holding, GPI, into Pirelli stock, the source said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tronchetti Provera said private equity
fund Clessidra and banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
were in talks over an investment in Camfin that would
lead to changes in the group's complex control chain.
He said their investment would follow once the strategic
partnership between him and Malacalza Investimenti was ended.
Shares in Pirelli ended down 0.34 percent at 8.91 euros,
while Camfin shares were up 0.12 percent at 0.86 euros.
The market has been wagering for several months that
Tronchetti Provera and a set of financial backers would launch a
bid for Camfin, which has a market value of about 670 million
euros ($872.98 million).
The divorce with Malacalza Investimenti will enable the
Pirelli chairman to focus all his energies on further improving
the group's industrial performance.
Like other companies, Pirelli is struggling with shrinking
revenues in Europe because of a long and bitter recession.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo,
writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sophie Walker and John
Wallace)