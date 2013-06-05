MILAN, June 5 Italy's Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had acquired a 6.98 percent stake in tyre maker Pirelli at a price of 7.8 euros per shares.

In a statement, the company, owned by the eponymous family, said it had bought the stake from investors in Pirelli's shareholder pact.

It said it had sold its stakes in two Pirelli interlocking holding companies, GPI SpA (30.94 percent) and Camfin (12.37 percent), for 160 million euros ($209 million).

The stake in Camfin was sold at 0.80 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)