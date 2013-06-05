BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
MILAN, June 5 Italy's Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had acquired a 6.98 percent stake in tyre maker Pirelli at a price of 7.8 euros per shares.
In a statement, the company, owned by the eponymous family, said it had bought the stake from investors in Pirelli's shareholder pact.
It said it had sold its stakes in two Pirelli interlocking holding companies, GPI SpA (30.94 percent) and Camfin (12.37 percent), for 160 million euros ($209 million).
The stake in Camfin was sold at 0.80 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.