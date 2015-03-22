MILAN, March 22 China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) and the shareholders of Pirelli were
putting the final touches on a deal that will trigger a 7
billion euro ($7.5 billion) buyout of the Italian tyre company,
four sources close to the matter said on Sunday.
ChemChina and Pirelli's shareholders have been in
negotiations to set up a new company to buy a holding called
Camfin, which owns 26 percent of Pirelli and is currently 50
percent owned by Russia's Rosneft.
An announcement could come later on Sunday or on Monday, two
of the sources said.
Under the deal, which would be the latest in a string of
Chinese investments in large Italian companies, ChemChina would
hold a majority stake in the new company, and become the biggest
single shareholder in Pirelli. According to two of the sources,
it could have up to 65 percent stake in the new vehicle.
Without identifying the possible buyer, Camfin said on
Friday it was in talks with an international industrial group to
sell its Pirelli stake at 15 euros per share, valuing the tyre
group at 7.1 billion euros.
It said the stake would be transferred to a vehicle
controlled by the new partner, after which a takeover offer for
the rest the world's fifth-largest tyre maker would ensue.
ChemChina and Pirelli were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)