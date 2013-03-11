* 2012 net debt of 1.2 billion euro meets target
* Premium car tyre growth offsets European slump
* To invest further in marketing, plant conversion
MILAN, March 11 Pirelli said higher
profit on premium tyres allowed the world's fifth-largest
tyremaker to "comfortably absorb" falling volumes and
overcapacity in Europe in 2012.
Pirelli said this year it saw higher-margin sales in the
growing market for more expensive cars boosting revenue by
between 4-5 percent to 6.3 billion-6.4 billion euros.
For the most part, tyremakers and other auto parts makers
have fared better than vehicle manufacturers in Europe's
protracted market slump after restructuring more decisively in
the 2008-9 crisis.
Pirelli's 2010 decision to start focusing on more expensive
tyres, along with a rigorous pricing policy, has helped it
protect margins, it said.
Pirelli said it would spend more on marketing, improve
customer service and invest in converting existing factories to
premium tyre production.
The Italian company sees earnings before interest and taxes,
or EBIT, at between 810 million and 850 million euros ($1.11
billion) this year, in line with the 819.9 million euros before
restructuring costs it earned in 2012.
It also sees raw materials costs falling this year.
In a statement Pirelli said its net profit fell to 398.2
million euros last year from a previous 440.7 million euros in
2011, which included a one-time gain from tax law changes.
Revenue for 2012 rose to 6.07 billion euros from 5.65
billion euros the year before.
"The figures are in line with expectations, but the 2013
forecasts are disappointing in terms of cash generation," said
an analyst. "The EBIT range is pretty wide, and on the lower end
is well under consensus."
Estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters IBES of 9 analysts had
forecast 2013 sales of an average of 6.29 billion euros and EBIT
at 844 million euros.
Pirelli net debt for 2013 is seen at under 1.2 billion euros
before the impact of accounting at struggling real estate unit
Prelios.
Prelios owes Pirelli about 160 million euros, and said last
year it would postpone interest payments on the Pirelli debt
until June 2013.
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by
David Cowell)