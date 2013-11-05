(Adding more figures, background)

MILAN Nov 5 Italy's Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyre maker, cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Tuesday as a strong euro diminished revenues from Latin America, the group's largest market.

Pirelli also said that car sales slowed in Russia, hit by the end of a sales incentive programme.

As a result the group said it now expects an operating profit of around 790 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the full year, in line with analysts' expectations, down from a previous forecast of 810 million euros.

It also cut its full-year revenue target to 6.2 billion euros from a previous range of 6.3 billion to 6.35 billion euros.

Pirelli also said business in Europe remained weak because of the continuing economic malaise but the third quarter had shown some signs of recovery compared with the previous three months. Pirelli makes about one third of its sales in Europe.

A rise in car sales in Germany, France and Spain last month has raised hopes that the worst may be over for the European vehicle industry as euro zone economies slowly begin to recover from the debt crisis.

Pirelli's operating profit in the third quarter grew to 201 million euros from 195.4 million euros the year before, boosted by growth in the higher-margin premium segment in Latin America. Sales in emerging markets rose 8 percent, while sales in Europe and North America fell, the company said.

Pirelli's decision in 2010 to start focusing on more expensive tyres for brands like Mercedes, Audi and BMW, along with a rigorous pricing policy, has helped it protect margins as Europe has suffered nearly six consecutive years of falling car sales.

It said net profit in the third quarter was 108 million euros, higher than analysts' forecasts of 101.4 million euros.

The premium segment will see annual growth of over 13 percent this year, driving a 6-6.5 percent growth in overall volumes, the company said.

Pirelli is due to present a new business plan on Wednesday. ($1=0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Isla Binnie and Greg Mahlich)