MILAN Nov 20 Two Italian private equity funds
are in exclusive talks over a possible financial and business
partnership with a holding company that indirectly controls
tyremaker Pirelli, the companies said in a joint
statement on Tuesday.
A deal would enable Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti
Provera to pay back debt and keep control of the world's
fifth-largest tyremaker.
Confirming earlier media reports, MTP Sapa holding,
Investindustrial and Clessidra said talks would continue until
Dec. 15. They said no agreement had yet been reached.
Tronchetti Provera controls the tyremaker through a complex
structure involving three interlocking holding companies: MTP
Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Emilio Parodi)