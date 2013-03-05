BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, March 5 Mario Greco, chief executive of Generali, has resigned from the board of Italian tyremaker Pirelli to fully focus on the reorganisation of the insurance group, Pirelli said in a statement.
Il Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday that Greco would also step down from the boards of L'Espresso, Indesit and Saras. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.