MILAN Nov 12 Italian tyre maker Pirelli
said on Monday it had raised its net debt target and
trimmed its revenue forecast for 2012 because of lower volumes
in Europe.
In a statement Pirelli also said its operating profits for
the full year will be around 800 million euros compared to a
previous target of at least 800 million euros.
Pirelli, headed by Marco Tronchetti Provera who controls the
company through a web of holdings, trimmed its full-year revenue
target to 6.15 billion euros from a previous 6.4 billion euros,
taking into account a fall in total volumes of 5.0-5.5 percent.
It upped its net debt forecast to equal to or above 1.2
billion euros from a July 26 forecast of less than 1.1 billion
euros.
Net profits in the first nine months rose 22.7 percent to
308.3 million euros.
