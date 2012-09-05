MILAN, Sept 5 Italian tiremaker Pirelli's
controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on
Wednesday it will hold a capital increase of 45 million euros
($56.71 million) to repay bank debt, adding GPI shareholders
were examining the terms governing their partnership pact.
Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera controls the
tiremaker through a series of holding companies including the
unlisted GPI, and has been locked in a dispute with GPI's
second-largest investor over how to best repay some 140 million
euros in bank debt at Camfin.
GPI holds 41 percent of Camfin, which, in turn, controls
Pirelli.
Tronchetti and the Malacalaza family, which bought stakes in
GPI and Camfin in 2009, have clashed over plans to issue a
convertible bond approved by Camfin Aug. 29. The Malacalza
family voted against the plan at a Camfin board meeting in
August, according to Italian press reports, and have complained
to Italy's stock market regulator that the terms of the
partnership with Tronchetti have not been respected.
Malacalza left Wednesday's meeting without commenting.
GPI's board on Wednesday approved a suggestion from
Tronchetti, who indirectly holds 55.4 percent of GPI, to ask for
an expert opinion on whether the terms of the partnership
between Tronchetti and the Malacalza family have been respected.
Camfin said last week it intended to issue a convertible
bond to refinance around 140 million euros of bank debt maturing
by year-end.
GPI on Wednesday did not set a date for the meeting that
will be called to vote on the capital increase.