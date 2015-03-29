* Ren sees Pirelli re-listing in Italy
* Expects to increase workforce, no redundancies
* Says deal is "revolutionary" for ChemChina rubber, tyre
ops
* Calls Tronchetti partnership "a very beautiful marriage"
(Adds strategy details in paragraphs 5-7, comment on redundancy
in pars 9-10)
By Chen Aizhu and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 29 The chairman of China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said on Sunday he hopes to re-list
Italy's Pirelli on the Italian stock exchange after
his firm agreed earlier this month to acquire the world's
fifth-largest tyre maker.
Ren Jianxin also warned that a counterbid for Pirelli would
hurt the Italian firm's investors and long-term strategy.
ChemChina has agreed to become majority owner of Pirelli as part
of a multi-layered 7.3 billion euro ($8 billion) deal, putting
one of Italy's storied manufacturing names in Chinese hands.
"We were worried that due to cheap liquidity, there might be
blind competition," Ren told reporters. "But a counterbid will
hurt Pirelli investors and also its long-term strategy."
On Thursday, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told
Reuters his firm is not talking to others about a possible
counterbid.
Ren is betting the Pirelli acquisition will accelerate the
transformation of state-owned ChemChina's tyre and rubber
business. The deal will give the Beijing-based conglomerate
access to technology to make premium tyres which can be sold at
higher margins, and give the Italian firm a boost in China, the
world's biggest autos market.
Pirelli's industrial tyre operations will be merged with
ChemChina's Aeolus Tyre Co unit, making the combined
firm the world's fourth or fifth biggest industrial tyre maker,
Ren said.
The deal also will allow the combined firm to expand its
presence in China and Asia. Ren characterized the acquisition as
"revolutionary" for his company's rubber and tyre business.
He described his partnership with Tronchetti as a "very
beautiful marriage" and said the Italian will be CEO for the
next five years, after which Tronchetti would pick his
successor. In Thursday's interview, Tronchetti said he may stand
down as CEO before five years if the right successor could be
found. He also said Pirelli may be re-listed within four years,
though not necessarily in Milan.
"NO REDUNDANCIES"
Ren dismissed the likelihood that Pirelli workers would be
fired after ChemChina takes over. The deal, he said, is about
expanding scale and increasing market share. "That means we will
need more people to join; there will not be redundancies," he
said, adding he plans to invite Pirelli's union members to visit
China.
The deal, agreed with Pirelli's top shareholders last week,
is the latest in a series of takeovers in Italy by cash-rich
Chinese buyers taking advantage of a weak euro just as
Europe is slowly emerging from economic stagnation.
Ren said he does not want to see the Pirelli brand hurt by
ChemChina's investment.
The bid will be launched by a vehicle controlled by the
Chinese group and part-owned by Camfin investors, who include
Tronchetti, Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, and Russia's Rosneft.
ChemChina, which operates six different business segments,
had total revenue of about 300 billion yuan ($48.27 billion) in
2014, Ren said.
($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry and Ian
Geoghegan)