BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
MILAN Aug 5 State-owned ChemChina will close its acquisition of a stake in Pirelli from holding company Camfin on August 11, it said in a joint statement on Wednesday, clearing the way to a takeover bid for the world's fifth-largest tyre maker.
ChemChina and Camfin said the deal, which valued the Italian industrial group at more than 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion), had obtained all regulatory clearances.
Under the agreement announced in March, ChemChina will launch a mandatory public tender offer for the remaining Pirelli shares at 15 euros.
On Tuesday, Italian market regulator Consob said its saw no reason to oppose the bid price.
($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Jason Neely)
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.