UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
MILAN, March 27 The Italian government cannot intervene in ChemChina's takeover of Italian tyre maker Pirelli and believes the deal agreed on Sunday ensures that key management positions and know-how remain in Italy, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said.
"China Chemical's entry into the share capital of Pirelli is a deal made by a private company and therefore the government has no place intervening," Guidi said in a statement on Friday.
State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to buy the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.