(Corrects to say tender offer has yet to be launched)

MILAN Aug 11 An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after on Tuesday taking control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.

The tender offer will be launched by Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a company or newco created to facilitate the Chinese takeover in which ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake, at 15 euros per share, Marco Polo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The newco has also decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on Pirelli's savings shares. Its plan is to buy all of Pirelli's share capital and de-list the tyremaker from Milan's stock market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)