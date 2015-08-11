BRIEF-UAE's Marka Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 27.9 million dirhams versus loss of 18.1 million dirhams year ago
(Corrects to say tender offer has yet to be launched)
MILAN Aug 11 An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after on Tuesday taking control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.
The tender offer will be launched by Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a company or newco created to facilitate the Chinese takeover in which ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake, at 15 euros per share, Marco Polo said in a statement on Tuesday.
The newco has also decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on Pirelli's savings shares. Its plan is to buy all of Pirelli's share capital and de-list the tyremaker from Milan's stock market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.072 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17