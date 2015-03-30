By Chen Aizhu and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 31 Ren Jianxin, the architect
behind China National Chemical Corp's $8 billion bid for Italian
tyremaker Pirelli, is rare among Chinese state company
bosses: he gets the importance of markets and the limits of
government assistance.
ChemChina's 57-year-old chairman, who agreed last week to
buy the world's fifth-largest tyremaker,
sees himself as an "industrialist" and not as a
politician - a route taken by many senior state-enterprise
officials.
Over three decades, Ren has led the restructuring of China's
chemicals industry, organizing more than 100 firms under the
ChemChina banner into six main operating divisions, producing
everything from basic chemicals to fertilizers and silicones.
Along the way, he also founded the Malan Noodle Co, a popular
restaurant chain.
His biggest gambit, though, has been to globalize ChemChina
through acquisitions aimed at bringing international brands and
professional management to China. Since 2006, he has spent about
$4.4 billion on firms in Australia, France, Norway and Israel.
In 2007, Ren also sold a 20 percent stake in Bluestar, his
specialty chemicals arm, to private equity firm Blackstone
for $600 million.
For Ren, the key is to make ChemChina more competitive.
Despite increasing revenue by nearly a quarter last year to
around 300 billion yuan ($48.3 billion), earnings in the rubber
and oil and gas businesses have been squeezed by oversupply and
falling prices. Those same market factors in 2012 forced
Oslo-based Elkem, a $2 billion acquisition, to halt solar grade
silicon production for 16 months.
"For all these years ChemChina has been battling with market
turmoil," Ren told a small group of reporters on Sunday.
TYRE "REVOLUTION"
Ren predicts the Pirelli acquisition - which the companies
first discussed three years ago when he visited the firm's Milan
headquarters - will have a "revolutionary" impact on ChemChina's
rubber and tyre business.
"I was impressed by Pirelli's excellent technology,
management, well-known brand and competitive distribution," Ren
said.
A potential merger was scuttled after market rumours leaked
to the media, but Ren saw the chance to rekindle discussions six
months ago. "I believe both our strategies and visions hadn't
changed over the last three years," he said. "We very quickly
reached an agreement ... with respect to strategies, corporate
governance structure and shareholder structure."
Ren expects a combined company to have its greatest impact
in the industrial tyre segment, making more tyres for trucks and
heavy machinery and reaching new consumers in Asia, where
Pirelli's current market share is small.
FOCUS, PATIENCE
Ren had his eye fixed on building a state chemicals
powerhouse since 1984, when the then-26-year-old chemicals plant
mechanic in China's landlocked northwest borrowed 10,000 yuan
($1,611 at today's rates) from the government to start a factory
making industrial solvents.
He built ChemChina, which was officially established in
2004, by absorbing mostly financially stressed chemical plants
that had been under the Ministry of Chemical Industry, which was
dissolved in 1998.
Ren employed strategic partners to consolidate the companies
and hired professional managers to operate them, winning
ChemChina a reputation in the global chemical industry and among
investors as China's most 'internationalized' and
market-oriented state-owned enterprise.
ChemChina's relatively small size - just one-tenth that of
domestic peer Sinopec Corp - and its acquisition
targets, which are less sensitive politically than the energy
and resources deals that have dominated China's M&A footprint,
have allowed the company to make sound purchases.
"We only target good companies," Ren said. "And you need to
be super patient for a good buy."
Colleagues describe Ren as a workaholic, but say he displays
a sincerity and charm, showing equal respect to senior foreign
counterparts and canteen staff. He has initiated an annual
summer camp, putting three dozen or so children of foreign
employees through a 20-day programme that includes a home-stay
with local ChemChina staff.
Saying he has little appetite for a political career, Ren
wants to remain a dedicated government-backed entrepreneur.
"It takes a lifetime to excel in one thing," he said over a
bowl of his favourite Lanzhou noodles.
($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)