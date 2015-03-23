* Chinese firms 'no longer content to invest behind scenes'
* China has the capital, Italy the brands - says banker
* PM Renzi has pledged to modernise economy, cut red tape
* China, facing competitive home market, looks to Europe
By Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio
MILAN, March 23 After years of economic decline,
Italy has become a hunting ground for Chinese companies keen to
take control of prized but cash-strapped corporate names such as
Pirelli, and they are no longer investing from the back seat.
"The Chinese have the capital, Italy has the brands, the
products and the know-how, but no money," said a banker with
direct knowledge of the Pirelli deal.
State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to
buy the world's fifth-largest tyre-maker in a 7.1-billion-euro
($7.7 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian
company in Chinese hands.
The planned takeover, announced on Sunday, is one of the
biggest acquisitions by a Chinese company in Europe and comes
after a string of buys by Chinese investors in the euro zone's
third largest economy, which is struggling to emerge from its
longest recession since World War Two.
The Chinese shopping spree has included power grid firms
Terna and Snam, turbine maker Ansaldo and
luxury yacht maker Ferretti, as well as a number of small stakes
bought by the Chinese central bank in Italian blue-chips.
China's European deals have usually targeted sizeable stakes
but not the outright control ChemChina will get on Pirelli.
"I think this is a clear signal that they do not want to
invest behind the scenes any longer. They want to play a leading
role, in the limelight," said Alberto Forchielli, managing
director of Mandarin Capital Partners.
NO SHORTAGE OF TARGETS
China's growing importance as an investment partner in
Europe was underlined last week when Italy joined Britain,
France and Germany in backing the China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank despite opposition from the United States.
A study published by KPMG before the Pirelli deal said
Chinese acquisitions in Italy totalled 10 billion euros over the
past five years, half of which in 2014. Last year nearly a third
of foreign purchases in Italy were Chinese, it said.
There is no shortage of targets. Bankers say China's Sunrise
Duty Free is among the potential bidders to buy a stake in
travel retailer World Duty Free from the Benetton
family, as is South Korea's Lotte group.
Troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which
is looking for a buyer, is also attracting Chinese interest,
sources close to the matter have told Reuters. And oil services
group Saipem was courted by unknown Chinese suitors
last year, sources have said.
"Asian investors are coming big time, make no mistake," an
investment banker said. "Italy is one of the most open European
markets and it's under-invested."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has
signalled it is not going to stand in their way.
The main drawbacks to foreign investments in Italy have long
been lack of growth and a Byzantine legal and regulatory
framework, bankers say.
CHINESE IN CHARGE
Renzi has pledged to modernise the economy and cut red tape.
After more than a year in power he still seems to be enjoying a
honeymoon period with overseas investors. And this year's
expected pick-up in the economy is helping.
Renzi, an inveterate tweeter on all subjects, has been
uncharacteristically silent about the Pirelli takeover but his
government has made no protectionist noises over ChemChina, even
as it snapped up one of Italy's best-known corporate names.
Bankers say Italy's attitude is encouraging Asian
investments while Italian companies gain exposure to the huge
Chinese market.
Joel Backaler, author of "China Goes West", said Chinese
companies also needed to invest in Europe to compensate for
their own very competitive domestic market.
"With labour and energy costs rising and the pressure on
margins increasing, Chinese companies that want to sell at a
premium price need to have something different, for example
better quality tyres than those you can find in China," he said.
He and other experts said the Pirelli deal, under which
ChemChina will get a majority stake in the new holding
controlling the tyre-maker, could also signal a more muscular
investment approach than in the past.
The agreement envisages the board of the new holding will be
divided equally between the Chinese and Pirelli's existing
shareholders, and the Italian management will stay on.
Under the deal, a "super-majority" equal to 90 percent of
the capital will be needed to move the headquarters of Pirelli
outside Italy or transfer its intellectual property to third
parties, giving its Italian shareholders a veto power.
But bankers said there was little doubt over who would be
increasingly calling the shots at Pirelli.
"I think we are going to see a clear power shift over the
years. Ultimately, the Chinese will be in charge."
