MILAN, Sept 29 An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp said on Tuesday it had bought shares in Pirelli that were held by investment management firm Paulson as part of a mandatory tender offer for the remaining stake in the Italian tyremaker.

ChemChina in March agreed to become the majority owner of the world's fifth-largest tyre manufacturer as part of a 7.3 billion euro ($8.21 billion) deal.

Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a company created to facilitate the Chinese takeover, said in a statement it bought 45.1 million ordinary shares and 190,307 savings shares in Pirelli from Paulson at a price of 15 euros per share.

The ordinary shares bought from Paulson equalled about a 9.5-percent stake in Pirelli, Marco Polo added.

State-owned ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake in Marco Polo, with the remainder in the hands of Camfin, an Italian holding company whose investors include Pirelli boss Marco Tronchetti Provera, Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and Russia's Rosneft.

($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)