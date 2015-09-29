(Refiles to remove superfluous word in paragraph four)
MILAN, Sept 29 An investment vehicle controlled
by China National Chemical Corp said on Tuesday it had bought
shares in Pirelli that were held by investment
management firm Paulson as part of a mandatory tender offer for
the remaining stake in the Italian tyremaker.
ChemChina in March agreed to become the majority owner of
the world's fifth-largest tyre manufacturer as part of a 7.3
billion euro ($8.21 billion) deal.
Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a company created to
facilitate the Chinese takeover, said in a statement it bought
45.1 million ordinary shares and 190,307 savings shares in
Pirelli from Paulson at a price of 15 euros per share.
The ordinary shares bought from Paulson equalled about a
9.5-percent stake in Pirelli, Marco Polo added.
State-owned ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake in Marco
Polo, with the remainder in the hands of Camfin, an Italian
holding company whose investors include Pirelli boss Marco
Tronchetti Provera, Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, and Russia's Rosneft.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)