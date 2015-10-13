MILAN Oct 13 An investment vehicle controlled
by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) raised its stake in
Pirelli to around 87 percent after a tender offer for
the shares in the tyremaker it did not yet own, Reuters
calculations showed on Tuesday.
ChemChina in March agreed to become the majority owner of
the world's fifth-largest tyre manufacturer as part of a 7.3
billion euro ($8.21 billion) deal, putting one of Italy's oldest
household names in Chinese hands.
The Italian bourse said in a statement that Marco Polo
Industrial Holding, a company created to facilitate the Chinese
takeover, had bought 70.6 percent of the Pirelli shares that
were targeted by the tender offer. These shares equal to a stake
of around 54 percent in Pirelli and add to a shareholding of
around 33 percent Marco Polo already held in the tyre group.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by
Francesca Landini)