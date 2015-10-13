(Adds details)
MILAN Oct 13 Tyremaker Pirelli is on
track to be de-listed from the Italian bourse, where its shares
have been trading since 1922, following the end of a mandatory
offer launched by an investment vehicle controlled by China
National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).
ChemChina agreed in March to become the biggest single
shareholder of the world's fifth-largest tyre manufacturer as
part of a 7.3 billion euro ($8.3 billion) deal, putting one of
Italy's oldest household names in Chinese hands.
Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a vehicle created to
facilitate the Chinese takeover, concluded the acquisition of
the stake in August, triggering the mandatory offer to buy out
the shares in the tyremaker that it did not already own. The
tender offer was launched in September and ran until Tuesday.
The Italian bourse said in a statement that Marco Polo had
bought 70.6 percent of the Pirelli shares that were targeted by
the mandatory tender offer. These shares equal a stake of around
54 percent in Pirelli and add to a shareholding of around 33
percent Marco Polo already held - giving it a total 87 percent,
according to Reuters calculations.
That is just below the 90-percent threshold that would have
automatically triggered an obligation to buy out the remaining
investors and to de-list the tyre group.
But having reached a stake of above 50 percent, the tender
offer will automatically be re-opened for another five trading
days starting from Oct. 21, increasing the likelihood of Marco
Polo reaching the threshold.
Even if it is not reached, Pirelli must convene an
extraordinary meeting for shareholders to vote on the
incorporation of Pirelli into Marco Polo. Such an incorporation
would also lead to its de-listing.
Marco Polo launched the tender offer with a view to de-list
Pirelli, saying this would increase operating and
decision-making flexibility. As it holds an 87-percent stake, it
can comfortably ensure the approval of the incorporation move by
the required two-thirds majority.
State-owned ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake in Marco
Polo, with the remainder in the hands of Camfin, an Italian
holding company whose investors include Pirelli boss Marco
Tronchetti Provera, Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, and Russia's Rosneft.
The Pirelli deal gives ChemChina access to technology to
make premium tyres that can be sold at higher margins, while
giving the Italian tyremaker a boost in the huge Chinese market
and strengthening its truck tyre business.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
