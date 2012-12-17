MILAN Dec 17 Two new investors have agreed to underwrite a capital increase in a holding that controls Pirelli , MTP Sapa, to set up a strategic partnership in commodities trading and real estate, MTP Sapa said on Monday.

Rottapharm Madaus, fully owned by Lucio and Luca Rovati, and Sigeri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini will subscribe a cash call of 40 million euros to take stakes in MTP Sapa of 25 percent and 3 percent respectively.

MTP Sapa's statement made no reference to previous talks with two Italian private equity funds, Clessidra and Investindustrial, to take a stake in MTP Sapa. On Friday, MTP Sapa said that those talks were continuing. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)