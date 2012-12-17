BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
MILAN Dec 17 Two new investors have agreed to underwrite a capital increase in a holding that controls Pirelli , MTP Sapa, to set up a strategic partnership in commodities trading and real estate, MTP Sapa said on Monday.
Rottapharm Madaus, fully owned by Lucio and Luca Rovati, and Sigeri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini will subscribe a cash call of 40 million euros to take stakes in MTP Sapa of 25 percent and 3 percent respectively.
MTP Sapa's statement made no reference to previous talks with two Italian private equity funds, Clessidra and Investindustrial, to take a stake in MTP Sapa. On Friday, MTP Sapa said that those talks were continuing. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.