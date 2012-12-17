* Investors to enter MTP via 40 mln euro cash call

* Accord to set up commodity trading, real estate venture

* Two funds still talking to enter another Pirelli holding (Adds details)

MILAN, Dec 17 Two new investors have agreed to buy into a holding company that controls Italy's Pirelli , supporting the company's search for new opportunities outside the tyre sector.

In a statement on Monday, MTP Sapa said Rottapharm Madaus and Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini would take stakes in the holding of 25 percent and 3 percent, respectively, via a 40 million euro ($52 million) reserved capital hike.

The partnership between the two investors and MTP will lay the ground for the setting up of commodity trading and real estate ventures.

The move comes as two Italian private equity funds discuss a possible partnership with another Pirelli holding, GPI, that would allow the tyremaker's chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to pay back debt and keep control of the group.

Tronchetti Provera controls the world's fifth-largest tyremaker through a complex structure involving three interlocking holding companies: MTP Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin.

In November MTP Sapa said it had revoked a pact in the GPI holding with former ally Malacalza Investimenti.

Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalza family, the second-largest investor in GPI, have been locked in a dispute over how to best repay some 140 million euros in bank debt at Pirelli major shareholder Camfin.

MTP Sapa also said in its statement on Monday that a joint venture with China's Jihua Group for the trading of natural rubber will be operational as of January.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; Editing by Jennifer Clark and Hans-Juergen Peters)